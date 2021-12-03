Charlene White does HIV test live on Loose Women

Charlene White does an HIV test live on ITV’s Loose Women to show how simple and easy it is to test yourself.

When Charlene learned about the impact of HIV on women in Britain via Paul Brand’s documentary, she wanted to do something about it so took to the daytime TV show.

In Paul Brand’s Patient Zero: Britain’s AIDS Tragedy he highlighted that 1/3 of UK HIV patients are women, and increasing numbers are over-65.

