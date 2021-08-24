Rolling Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts,” his publicist Bernard Doherty told PA.

During a 1986 interview, Watts was asked about the "great deal of work" he had put in over the previous 25-years.

The drummer comedically said he "worked five years and [spent] 20 years hanging around".

Watts, who joined the band in 1963, "passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family".

In the statement, Doherty described him as "one of the greatest drummers of his generation".