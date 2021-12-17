Chris Noth: Sex and the City actor faces two allegations of sexual assault

Sex and the City actor Chris Noth has been accused of sexual assault by two women.

The actor, who played Mr Big in the HBO series, has recently appeared in the show’s reboot, And Just Like That, which began earlier this month.

It was seeing him doing interviews around the spin-off series that prompted two women to make individual claims to The Hollywood Reporter regarding Noth’s alleged behaviour.

The alleged incidents are said to have occurred in 2004 and 2015 respectively. Mr Noth has denied the accusations, calling them “categorically false”.