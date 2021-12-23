Sex and the City stars speak about Chris Noth sexual assault allegations

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis have issued a joint statement about sexual assault allegations against their Sex and the City co-star Chris Noth.

The three actors, along with Kim Cattrall, starred alongside Noth in the hit romance series Sex and the City from 1998-2004, as well as two films from 2008 and 2010.

Parker, Nixon and Davis said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences.”

