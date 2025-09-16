Cillian Murphy has revealed he always tries to “challenge himself” by picking a wide range of contrasting roles.

Speaking to The Independent at the Steve red carpet on Tuesday (16 September), the actor said that every character he has played throughout his three decade-long career has been “different”.

“I'm always trying to test myself, you know, so it's, everyone represents a different challenge,” said Murphy, who plays a headteacher in charge of a school for boys with societal and behavioural difficulties in the film.

He added that the project came about through his “friendship” with writer Max Porter, who has previously collaborated with.

Porter, who wrote both the film and the novella Shy, which the movie is based on, managed to “get two completely different but amazing storylines out of it,” Murphy said.