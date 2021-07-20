Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he had a near-death experience with a caravan while filming The Grand Tour.

The TV presenter, 61, has made no secret of his pet hate for the vehicles in the past and while filming in Scotland, he found himself in trouble.

As he negotiated a tight corner, his car’s tow bar broke off and he was overtaken by the caravan he had been towing.

“There was a point when it started to overtake me, that I thought, ‘God, I’m having the biggest accident of my life,’” Clarkson said of the incident.