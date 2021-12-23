Coldplay to stop making new music in 2025, Chris Martin reveals

Coldplay will stop releasing new music in 2025, frontman Chris Martin has revealed. The "Higher Power" singer told BBC Radio 2's Jo Whiley on Thursday that the pop band will release their 12th and final studio album in three years' time. "Our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour. Maybe we'll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then," Mr Martin said. Coldplay released their ninth album, Music of the Spheres, in October.

