Woman behind viral Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ moment speaks out
The woman who filmed the infamous Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ incident does not regret uploading the clip to social media.
Grace Springer posted video of married tech company CEO Andy Byron being caught on a stadium screen embracing a work colleague to TikTok on Friday (18 July), where it went on amass over 122 million views.
Appearing on ITV’s This Morning, Springer admitted she felt bad for Byron’s wife, but suggested footage of the incident was always likely to surface online.
“ I definitely feel for Andy's wife, Megan, his family, and everyone else who's been hurt in the process,” she said. “[But] there were over 50,000 people and I'm not the only one that caught it on camera.
“ So if it wasn't me who uploaded it, I'm sure someone else would've.”
