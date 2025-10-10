Colin Farrell ‘lived in casino’ to play gambler in Ballad of a Small Player

Colin Farrell has revealed that he “lived in a casino” to get in character for his role as a gambler in Ballad of a Small Player.

Speaking to The Independent at the London Film Festival on Thursday (9 October), the 49-year-old explained that he spent eight weeks residing in Macau, which is often dubbed the “Las Vegas of Asia”, whilst portraying the gambling addict Lord Doyle.

“I was surrounded by bells and whistles and loud horns and lights and water fountains going off and Celine Dion playing from the speakers at seven o'clock in the morning.”

He said that whilst he played a few games during his stay, he mainly focused on getting into the role. ”The card game that he plays is a game of chance. So there's not much skill involved.”