New Countdown host Anne Robinson was shocked when the cheeky word ‘megab***h’ popped up during an episode of the Channel 4 popular show.

Rachel Riley rearranged the board to display the word after comedian Rachel Parris, who is filling in for usual contributor Susie Dent, had noted the nine-letter corker over in Dictionary Corner.

Parris quipped that ‘megab***h’ would make a good ‘band name’ to which Robinson added “if they’re all women, yeah”.

Robinson has recently taken over presenting duties on the show when previous presenter Nick Hewer left.