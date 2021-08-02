WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent opines that Prime Video’s Cruel Summer, despite being ‘addictive’, could benefit from being told in six or seven episodes as opposed to ten.

The drama series is told over three days spanning three years as a teenage girl is kidnapped and another seems to adopt the missing girl’s life.

Annabel enjoys the ‘intriguing tale of who to believe’ and praises the show for doing a ‘good job of keeping you on your toes.’