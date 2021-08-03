DaBaby has issued a formal apology for his comments about HIV/AIDS during his set at Rolling Loud Miami.

The singer, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, lost several gigs following the on-stage outburst, including the Governors Ball and Lollapalooza.

"I want to apologise to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made.

"Again, I apologise for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important," he said.

During his tirade, DaBaby also made several lewd remarks about the LGBTQ+ community.

Several artists including Madonna, Elton John and Dua Lipa have denounced his remarks.