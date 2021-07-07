A portrait of the Dalai Lama made entirely of Rubik’s Cubes was snapped up for more than $555,000 at auction.

The artwork by French street artist Invader is composed of 225 of the cubic brain-teasers. It was inspired by the artist’s trip to Nepal in the early 2000s. Invader is known for pixelated mosaics installed in cities around the world.

The auction was held in Paris on the Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader’s 86th birthday. The sum was almost twice what it was expected to sell for.