Dan Walker shared footage of an accident that almost made him drop out of Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC Breakfast presenter took part in this year’s series which was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis on Saturday.

Mr Walker was eliminated on December 5, finishing in fifth place overall.

Back in September, ahead of being announced as a contestant, Walker almost never got to participate on the series due to an injury.

CCTV footage captures the presenter running directly into a glass panel in a hotel lobby.

Walker falls to the floor and clutches his head after the fall.

