Dani Dyer packs for holiday just hours after boyfriend is jailed for fraud

Former Love Island winner Dani Dyer has announced that she is going on holiday, just hours after her boyfriend was jailed for fraud. Sammy Kimmence was sentenced to 42 months in prison on Wednesday for defrauding two pensioners out of more than £33,000, which he then spent on restaurant visits, hotels and clothes. Ms Dyer, who won the ITV2 reality show in 2018, did not attend Portsmouth Crown Court for her boyfriend’s sentencing. While it is unknown where Ms Dyer will be jetting off to, the 24-year-old has revealed on Instagram that her baby son Santiago would be joining her.