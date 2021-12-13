Danny Miller has been declared the winner of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2021.

The Emmerdale actor beat out fellow finalists Frankie Bridge and Simon Gregson to be named the King of the Castle.

Coronation Street star Gregson came second and The Saturdays singer Bridge came third.

Miller’s last trial involved sitting on a chair with a large transparent helmet placed on top of his head with critters, such as cockroaches, being added into the helmet every two minutes.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here