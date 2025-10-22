Dianne Buswell has hit back at “conspiracy theories” that her celebrity partner’s withdrawal from the competition was planned to accommodate pregnancy.

Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis, announced that he was leaving the competition after tearing his calf on Saturday, sparking online rumours that his exit was timed with Buswell’s pregnancy in mind.

”It's definitely not a conspiracy theory,” she told BBC Two’s Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on Wednesday (22 October).

“I feel great, and obviously, I would love to continue with Stefan.”

The Australian actor was forced to sit out week three of the competition after falling ill, but returned on the weekend to score his highest marks of the series.