Neighbours star Stefan Dennis has pulled out of Strictly Come Dancing after suffering a ‘significant’ injury.

The Australian actor announced he was quitting the show after tearing his calf on Saturday.

“I can’t tell you how devastated I am to have to leave so prematurely,” the 66-year-old said in a message posted to social media. “Especially as there has been, and still is, so much love and support from everyone for both Dianne and myself.”

Dennis was forced to sit out week three of the competition after falling ill, but returned on the weekend to score his highest marks of the series so far as he and Dianne danced the Charleston to Tones and I’s Dance Monkey.