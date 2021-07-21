Dolly Parton has shared a video of her recreating her famous 1978 Playboy cover for her husband’s birthday at the grand old age of 75.

Parton announced that she had fulfilled her earlier promise to recreate the iconic cover of the magazine when she turned 75-years-old, wearing a strapless bodysuit, pink bowtie, and topped off with bunny ears.

“You’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this,” Dolly asked her social media followers in the video. “Well, it’s for my husband’s birthday,” she explained.