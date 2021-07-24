Kanye West has reunited with his former collaborator Jay-Z for their first song together in more than five years.

The rappers, who has worked together frequently in the past, fell out after Jay-Z and Beyonce, opted not to attend Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s wedding in 2014.

However, following Kim and Kanye’s recently split the two rappers appear to be back on good terms, with Jay appearing on a track on Kanye’s highly-anticipated new album ‘Donda’ which was released on Friday.

The song was premiered at a listening party in Georgia on Thursday.