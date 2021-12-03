Drake befriends couple at basketball game who don't know who he is

Drake caused some social media hilarity when he met an older couple at a basketball game who didn’t recognise the Canadian rapper.

The cameras were focused on Drake, as is usually the case when he shows up courtside, which prompted the man who he was sitting beside to ask if he was a notable person of some sort.

The “Hotline Bling” star seemed to see the funny side of this, as you can see in the above video, and took to Instagram afterwards to crown them his “new parents”.