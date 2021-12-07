Drake has asked the Recording Academy to withdraw his nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The 35-year-old rapper was nominated for two awards for the Best Rap Album category and his song Way 2 Sexy from his new album Certified Lover Boy.

Drake suggested that it was time someone offered an alternative to the Grammys award show and mentioned a handful of other artists who didn’t receive nominations last year, like Lil Baby, Popcaan, and “too many missing names to even name”.

