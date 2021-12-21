Fans create memorial outside stadium for Drakeo the Ruler

Fans have created a memorial outside SoFi Stadium in Southern California in memory of rapper Drakeo the Ruler, who was fatally stabbed in an altercation Saturday night.

The 28-year-old artist, whose real name was Darrell Caldwell, was assaulted at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert, which was expected to feature acts including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Ice Cube.

Snoop Dogg extended condolences to Caldwell’s family and friends, offering prayers to those affected by the tragedy.

Organizers called off the festival after the stabbing.

