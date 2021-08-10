Dwayne Johnson has admitted that he showers three times a day, following fellow Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal's claim that he finds bathing to be "less necessary, at times".

Sharing his daily routine on Twitter, The Rock said he's "the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb".

Explaining why he needs to bathe so much, Johnson cited that he works out twice in the gym and then goes to work for 12 hours every day.

His comments come amid a wider debate about celebrity personal hygiene, in which Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have also discussed their habits.