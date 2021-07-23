Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has declared that he will not star in any more Fast & Furious films.

The Hollywood icon appeared in six previous titles, debuting in Fast Five, but has confirmed he will not do any more moving forward.

Tension between Johnson and his Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel is reportedly behind the decision.

The latest fallout from their long-running feud came when Diesel took credit for Johnson’s performance because of his “tough love” on the Fast Five shoot.

“I laughed hard,” Johnson said in response, before confirming any future films will be made without him.