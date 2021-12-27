Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprised his mother, Ata, with a brand new car on Christmas Day.

The Hollywood icon teamed up with his daughters to deliver the treat, before sharing the emotional video on his social media accounts.

In the clip, Johnson covers his mum’s eyes as his children shout “Merry Christmas”, revealling a brand new white Cadillac in front of her.

“I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life. I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she,” the actor captioned the video.

