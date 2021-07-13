Watch live as Emmy Award nominations announced

The nominees for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced on Tuesday.

Father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones will unveil the 2021 nominations during a virtual event, recognising TV projects released between 1 June 2020, and 31 May 2021.

Jason Sudeikis’ comedy “Ted Lasso” and Netflix drama “The Crown” are expected to sweep nominations in their respective categories, while “The Queen’s Gambit,” “WandaVision,” and “It’s a Sin” are all in the running to be nominated for limited-series categories.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on 19 September.