Eric Clapton wins legal case against woman selling bootleg CD for £8.45

Eric Clapton has won a legal battle against a woman selling a bootleg CD of his on eBay for €9.95 (£8.45).

The Wonderful Tonight singer brought the case against a German woman on grounds of copyright infringement after she was found to be selling the item on eBay.

The defendant claimed that she was unaware that selling the album, which was a bootlegged recording made at a concert in the 1980s, was considered illegal.

She claimed that her late husband had said that he had brought the item at a department store.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here