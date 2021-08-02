Felicity Jones has opened up on the “extraordinary” history of cinema and the lack of opportunities for women directing in the film industry.

As well as starring in the upcoming film The Last Letter From Your Lover, Jones and Shailene Woodley served as executive producers and the former has been discussing how much the industry has been “dominated” by men.

The actress also expressed her delight at how more roles are starting to open up to a “female viewpoint”, suggesting it will be “fantastic” for cinema.