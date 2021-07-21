FIFA 22: Career Mode to be overhauled as EA Sports confirm exciting new features

EA Sports have promised to "overhaul" FIFA 22 Career Mode, confirming a number of exciting new features for the game.

This year, gamers will be given the chance to create their own club, building a team from the ground up, rather than taking over an existing one.

Kits and stadiums will be fully customisable, with options similar to EA's popular Ultimate Team game mode.

A number of other gameplay features have been confirmed for FIFA 22, including "hypermotion", "true ball physics" and "new attacking tactics".