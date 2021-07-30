EA Sports have officially released the gameplay trailer for FIFA 22.

The teaser breaks down a number of new features coming to the popular video game, including the much anticipated “HyperMotion Technology”.

FIFA 22 will bring gameplay changes focusing on full team authentic motion, tactical AI, kinetic air battles, composed ball control, and player humanization to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as part of the new technology.

Further improvements to ball physics, tactics and goalkeepers, as well as an “immersive matchday experience” are also teased in the new trailer.