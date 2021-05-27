Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer almost had an off-screen relationship while filming for Friends, the pair have revealed, in a reunion special which was released on HBO Max on Thursday. Speaking to James Corden, Schwimmer said that he had a “major crush” on his co-star during the first season, which Aniston said was “reciprocal”.

“At some point we were crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary and we both respected that,” said Schwimmer, before cast member Matt LeBlanc added, “bulls***”.