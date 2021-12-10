Game Awards 2021: All The Big Announcements

The 2021 Game Awards featured plenty of big announcements from a lot of popular games studios.

Quantic Dream, the studio behind Detroit: Become Human, revealed that their next game is set in the Star Wars universe.

Star Wars Eclipse will “mix action gameplay and intricate branching narrative to create a unique and epic experience”.

Sega announced the first open-world Sonic game Sonic Frontiers and a sequel to the popular survival horror game Alan Wake has been announced 11 years after the release of the original game.

