Take a look around George RR Martin’s bookstore Beastly Books

George RR Martin, author of the hugely successful Game of Thrones books, tells Independent TV the story of opening his “lovely little bookstore” Beastly Books.

The Santa Fe bookstore, adjacent to the author’s Jean Cocteau cinema, specialises in collectible and autographed books.

The inaugural Santa Fe Literary Festival will be taking place between 20-23 May 2022.