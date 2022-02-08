Gigi Hadid apologises for starting a rumour that Rihanna is pregnant with twins

Gigi Hadid has apologised after she caused a rumour that Rihanna is pregnant with not just one, but two babies!

The Victoria’s Secret model, 25, commented under the chart-topping singer’s pregnancy post on Instagram, mentioning three angels in her congratulatory message.

Of course, fans instantly took this to believe that Gigi had meant Rihanna and two babies, and the rumour of twins snowballed.

However, Gigi then spoke up and apologised for the confusion, setting the record straight that “I just caught wind of this commotion, I meant Rih, Rocky and baby”.

