American actor Gillian Anderson has confirmed that she did not consult with the late Margaret Thatcher ahead of her performance in Netflix series The Crown, following a bizarre question posed to her at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Anderson won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for her portrayal of Thatcher – who died in 2013 – in the fourth season of the hit Netflix show.

Anderson was asked by a US reporter if she had “talked to [Thatcher] at all”, to which she replied she hadn’t and refrained from pointing out the obvious absurdity of the question.