Grammy Awards 2023: Which artists will perform at the ceremony?

The performers set to take the stage at the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony have been announced.

Huge names including the likes of Bad Bunny, Steve Lacy, and Kim Petras will showcase their talents as the awards are announced on 5 February.

Lizzo, who is also set to perform, has been nominated in a staggering five categories.

More musical guests are due to be announced before the ceremony.

Though Beyonce is a frontrunner with 11 nominations, there’s no indication as yet that she’ll be performing.

