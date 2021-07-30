Halo Infinite multiplayer preview details announced including AI bots

Further details of Halo Infinite’s technical preview of some of the multiplayer aspects of the game have come to light this week, with reports suggesting that the beta version is focusing on games involving players fighting bots – rather than the traditional player v player (PvP) modes.

343 industries, the makers of the popular video game franchise, have said further tests of the game will focus on PvP formats, as well as fan-favourite Big Team Battle modes of the game.