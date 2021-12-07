Graham Norton mocked Henry Cavill over his Warhammer hobby, suggesting the Hollywood star flies his "nerd flag" with pride.

The chat show host initially asked the actor, known for portraying Superman, why he chooses to "paint World Of WarCraft" in his free time.

Cavill quickly corrected Norton and explained that he paints and plays Warhammer, describing what makes it "fun", prompting laughter from the audience.

Since the exchange - which appeared in good jest - Norton has been accused of mocking the actor's pastime, with some on Twitter calling him "toxic".

