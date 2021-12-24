Hugh Jackman became “emotional” as he sang the praises of a Broadway performer who stepped into the lead role in The Music Man with less than eight hours notice.

During Thursday (23 December) night’s performance of the 1957 musical, which stars Jackman and opened in previews earlier this week, the role of Marian (usually played by Sutton Foster) was covered by swing Kathy Voytko.

In professional theatre productions, swings learn the parts of up to 10 members of the cast and find out on the day if they will be performing and which role they will be playing.