Irish presenter and rugby legend Tommy Bowe was left red-faced after an awkward gaffe on live TV earlier this week.

Attempting to introduce guest Seamas O’Reilly to the programme, Ireland AM co-host Clare McKenna described the author as “just five years old when he and his ten siblings...” before Bowe interrupted with a shocked, high-pitched “ten siblings?!”

McKenna then finished her sentence, saying “sadly lost their mum,” leaving her partner embarrassed on live tv.

Bowe’s gaffe quickly went viral on social media, with many suggesting that he had suffered a “David Brent” or “Alan Partridge” moment.