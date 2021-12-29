Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out about struggles with alopecia

Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up on her struggles with alopecia, surprising her social media followers with a new video.

The 50-year-old actor, screenwriter and producer shared a positive outlook on her condition, as she showed off a Christmas-themed manicure while touching her head.

"Now at this point, I can only laugh," Jada said, opening the video.

"This is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide... mama's gonna put some rhinestones in there and I'm just gon' make me a little crown," she joked, pointing at a bald line on her scalp.

