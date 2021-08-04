Amazon Prime's ‘Cinderella’ is the latest musical movie James Corden will star in.

The announcement is spurring mixed reactions amongst prospective viewers after the Late Late Show host appeared in the poorly rated musical Cats.

On IMDb, Cats was rated 2.8/10.

In the newest take of the Cinderella story Corden, John Mulaney and Romesh Ranganathan play the three mice who are transformed into footmen.​

The former ‘Gavin and Stacey’ actor’s merits for his recent performance are yet to be known.

Singer Camilla Cabello will play Cinderella, marking her movie debut.

Cinderella will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on 3 September.