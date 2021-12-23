James Franco admits sleeping with his students and says he was a sex addict

James Franco has described becoming “completely blind to power dynamics” and admitted to having sex with his acting students, in his first in-depth interview since sexual misconduct allegations were made against him nearly four years ago.

In an interview with SiriusXM, the actor discussed developing a destructive dependency upon “validation” in the form of professional success and sexual approval from women, saying: “It’s such a powerful drug, and I got hooked on it for 20 more years.”

Five women came forward in January 2018 with allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour by the 43-year-old.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here