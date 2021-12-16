Jamie Foxx has admitted his biggest parenting mistake was not making enough time for his daughter.

The actor, who stars in the new Spider-man film, was asked for his "biggest fail" during an appearance on The Ellen Show web series Dad Confessions.

During the discussion, Foxx revealed he compensated for not being home enough - due to his busy career - by simply taking his daughter to Disneyland.

However, he was later informed of his mistake during an uncomfortable therapy session.

"I found out my daughter was like, ‘I don’t need Disneyland, Dad, I just need you,'" Foxx said.

