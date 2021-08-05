Jennifer Aniston has revealed she has cut ties with a number of people who share anti-vax views.

"I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose whether or not they had been vaccinated and it was unfortunate," she told InStyle magazine.

“It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion - but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”

Aniston's stance should not come as a shock, as she has been encouraging her Instagram followers to wear masks and get vaccinated in recent months.