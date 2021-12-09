Actor Jennifer Lawrenece has revealed how filming with Leonard DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet drove her “crazy” when working on her new film Don’t Look Up.

Lawrence was making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert when she told the anecdote about a particular day of filming with DiCaprio and Chalamet.

The Hunger Games star explained how Chalamet was “excited” to be out of the house, while DiCaprio’s constant explanations of his music choices perturbed Lawrence.