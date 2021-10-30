Jesy Nelson has revealed that she and Little Mix are “not talking anymore” but has insisted there is “no bad blood” between her and the other members of the group.

“We’re not talking anymore. I know it’s sad, but honestly, there is no bad blood from my side and I still love them to pieces,” she said on The Graham Norton Show.

Nelson left the group in December 2020 and has recently launched her debut solo single Boyz, but explained that she still thinks Little Mix are the “sickest girl band in the world”.

