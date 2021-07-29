Jodie Whittaker to leave Doctor Who alongside showrunner Chris Chibnall

Jodie Whittaker is to step down from playing the lead role in BBC's Doctor Who next year, with writer Chris Chibnall also set to leave at the same time. The actress, who became the first female Doctor in 2017, will star in a six-part series in the autumn, before appearing in three final specials. Commenting on her time as the 13th Doctor, Whittaker said: "I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I've learnt forever".

Chibnall, who worked with Whittaker on Broadchurch, added that the pair had made "a 'three series and out' pact" and "our shift is done".