Slipknot co-founder and drummer Joey Jordison dies aged 46

Former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison has died at the age of 46.

A representative for his family told Rolling Stone that he died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, although no cause of death has yet been specified.

Jordison, a founding member of Slipknot, was considered critical to the band's success due to his songwriting talents and iconic drumming.

“Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow,” a statement from his family read.

Tributes to the drummer have also been pouring in from social media, with many calling Jordison “one of the best ever”.